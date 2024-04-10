Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,552,513 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $308,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.29.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

EOG stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,028. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $137.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

