Keener Financial Planning LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,334.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,291.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,092.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $618.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

