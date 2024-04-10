Keener Financial Planning LLC Buys New Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Under Armour by 75.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE UAA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,149. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.