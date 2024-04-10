Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $220.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $190.01. 108,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,307. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $196.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

