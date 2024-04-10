Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $41.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.66. 812,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,325. Equitable has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $38.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Equitable by 791.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

