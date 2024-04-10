Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $20.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

NYSE STWD traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. 888,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,263. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,772,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after buying an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

