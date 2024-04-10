Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $88.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

WRB traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 254,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,432. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,635,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

