Kaspa Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and $36.14 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,294,461,846 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,289,461,424.721096 with 23,289,461,541.262337 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13634344 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $40,932,788.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

