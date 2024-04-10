Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, an increase of 998.7% from the March 15th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 40.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares during the period.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

Shares of KAVL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 76,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $20.27.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group ( NASDAQ:KAVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

