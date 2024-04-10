K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $95.05

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.05 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.24), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.24).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,960.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 28,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £30,659.44 ($38,804.51). Insiders have bought 111,424 shares of company stock worth $12,151,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

