JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Target Price to $10.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KREF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

KREF stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 361.75, a current ratio of 361.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

