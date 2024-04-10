JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target to $80.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $95.56.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

