John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Stock Position Lifted by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.06% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 105,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.61%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

