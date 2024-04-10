JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.61.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.06. 8,244,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,436,891. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.33 and a 200 day moving average of $139.28. Alphabet has a one year low of $102.63 and a one year high of $158.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 136,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 53,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 29,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.