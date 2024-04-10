Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 414 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLK
BlackRock Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of BLK stock traded down $16.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $787.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $809.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $750.94. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.72 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.