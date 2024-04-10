Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 414 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.00.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $16.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $787.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $809.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $750.94. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.72 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

