Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.45. 45,141,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,326,898. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.81. The firm has a market cap of $546.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

