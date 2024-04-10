Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $27.34 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.2 %

QQQ traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,060,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,572,641. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.