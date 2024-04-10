Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.96. 449,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,428. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

