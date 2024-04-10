Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 99,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 48,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,197,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,879,013 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.