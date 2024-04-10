Jmac Enterprises LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of VCSH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.60. 3,627,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,537. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
