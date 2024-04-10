Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 82 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.83. 1,034,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,546,917. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,791,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,442,851.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total transaction of $4,046,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,791,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,442,851.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,179,231.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,175 shares of company stock valued at $260,851,046. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

