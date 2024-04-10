Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,401,570,000 after buying an additional 237,532 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $4.13 on Wednesday, reaching $265.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,560. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.72. The stock has a market cap of $191.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.