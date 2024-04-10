Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,251 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,449,000 after buying an additional 83,175 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 24,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.93. 1,029,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,405. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $192.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

