Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $4.61 on Wednesday, reaching $761.85. 694,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,315. The company has a market capitalization of $723.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $363.33 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 146,129 shares of company stock valued at $94,364,735 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

