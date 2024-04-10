Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $3.64 million and $97,338.01 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00013734 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,358.57 or 0.99973712 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011470 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00128075 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00213912 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34,932.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.