Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance

Jericho Energy Ventures stock opened at 0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of 0.16. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.12 and a 1-year high of 0.32.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

