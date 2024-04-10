Jefferies Financial Group Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $180.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

GE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.14. 3,762,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in General Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in General Electric by 25.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in General Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 191,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,608,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

