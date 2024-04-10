Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWK. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

CWK stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,245 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,408,000 after purchasing an additional 834,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after buying an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,073,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after buying an additional 825,570 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084,634 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

