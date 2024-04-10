Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,917,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 681,574 shares.The stock last traded at $45.49 and had previously closed at $40.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. Equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.