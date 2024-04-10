Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Position Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,102 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Jamf by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,120 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Jamf by 29.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 12.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,835 shares of company stock worth $3,212,929 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JAMF. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

