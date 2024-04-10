Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Trading Up 2% on Analyst Upgrade

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $75.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jackson Financial traded as high as $66.29 and last traded at $66.29. Approximately 50,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 826,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

