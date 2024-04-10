J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $117.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day moving average is $121.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -133.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

