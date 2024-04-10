ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a growth of 4,022.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ITV Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. ITV has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3705 per share. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.