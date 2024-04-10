Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,395 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Itron worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Itron by 240.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Itron by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Itron during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

ITRI opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $96.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

