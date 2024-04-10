iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $129.68. 533,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.58.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

