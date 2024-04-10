iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,273,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 20,299,549 shares.The stock last traded at $25.73 and had previously closed at $25.72.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,687,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,481,000.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

