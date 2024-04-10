iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.13. 292,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,995. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.86. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

