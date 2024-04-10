iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,379,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,224,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.