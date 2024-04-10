iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 63,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 57,418 shares.The stock last traded at $53.08 and had previously closed at $53.32.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

