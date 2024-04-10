iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

MUB traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,049,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

