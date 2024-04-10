iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 686,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358,668 shares.The stock last traded at $63.41 and had previously closed at $62.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

