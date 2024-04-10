iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Up 793.1% in March

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 793.1% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ TCHI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,091,000.

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

