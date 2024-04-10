iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 261,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the previous session’s volume of 49,132 shares.The stock last traded at $44.99 and had previously closed at $45.90.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $536.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 337,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

