iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Up 2,871.2% in March

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, an increase of 2,871.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

WOOD traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. 45,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,303. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $68.91 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

