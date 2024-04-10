iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 9,638 shares.The stock last traded at $86.23 and had previously closed at $85.81.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $394.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 179.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 25,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 68,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.