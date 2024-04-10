iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Down 73.0% in March

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. 44,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,604. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

