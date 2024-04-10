iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lifted by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 13.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $112,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.85. 8,167,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,933,175. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

