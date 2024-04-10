iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.38. The company had a trading volume of 85,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,227. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.12.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

