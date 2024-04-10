iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394,412 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,531,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,664,094. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $107.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.41.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.