iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,463,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 867.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 66,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.20. 45,524,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,664,094. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.41.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.